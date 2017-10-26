FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refiner Valero Energy third quarter profit rises
October 26, 2017 / 11:21 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Refiner Valero Energy third quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported a 37.2 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, supported by strong margins and a rise in refining activity after a crippling hurricane season that hurt refiners on the U.S. Gulf coast.

FILE PHOTO: A Valero logo is seen at a Valero gas station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Net income attributable to Valero rose to $841 million, or $1.91 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $613 million, or $1.33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue for the world’s largest independent petroleum refiner rose to $23.56 billion from $19.65 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
