U.S. refiner Valero Energy profit slumps 29% on higher crude prices

(Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported a 29% drop in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as higher heavy crude prices weighed on the independent U.S. refiner’s margins.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company fell to $609 million, or $1.48 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $856 million, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company said its refining margins fell 8.6% to $2.72 billion.