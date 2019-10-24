October 24, 2019 / 10:52 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. refiner Valero Energy profit slumps 29% on higher crude prices

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported a 29% drop in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as higher heavy crude prices weighed on the independent U.S. refiner’s margins.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company fell to $609 million, or $1.48 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $856 million, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company said its refining margins fell 8.6% to $2.72 billion.

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below