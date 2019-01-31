Valero Energy adjusted profit rises on higher margins

FILE PHOTO - The logo for Valero Energy Corporation is shown at a Valero gas station in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as refining margins got a boost from lower domestic crude prices.

San Antonio, Texas-based Valero said refining margins rose 26 percent to $3.05 billion in the last three months of 2018.

On an adjusted basis, income attributable to Valero shareholders rose to $900 million, or $2.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $509 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

The profit rise comes as Valero, which processes heavy crude from countries including Venezuela, faces growing challenges after the United States imposed sanctions on heavy crude shipments from the South American country.

The refiner’s utilization rate reached 99 percent, while throughput volumes averaged 3 million barrels per day in the quarter.

In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded a $1.9 billion gain on the U.S. tax reforms.