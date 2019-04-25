Valero Energy first-quarter profit falls 70 percent

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Valero Energy Corporation is shown at a Valero gas station in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported a 70 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the U.S. independent refiner processed less crude and margins were weighed down by lower gasoline prices.

Net income attributable to Valero fell to $141 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $469 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

San Antonio, Texas-based Valero said refining margins fell about 10 percent to $2 billion.