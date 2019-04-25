Valero Energy quarterly profit beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Valero Energy Corporation is shown at a Valero gas station in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. independent refiner Valero Energy Corp reported less bearish than feared quarterly revenue and profit numbers on Thursday, as it sought to offset the impact of higher prices of heavy Canadian crude that had hurt its margins.

Valero has been substituting light crude oil from North America and other sources to make up for the lack of Venezuelan heavy crude.

“Investments to increase our system’s flexibility and the team’s relentless focus on safety enabled us to capture good margins in an otherwise weak margin environment,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Gorder said in a statement.

Valero said refining margins, or the difference between crude prices and average selling price of refined products, fell about 10 percent to $2 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

The refiner’s utilization rate reached 91 percent. Throughput volumes, or the total volume of crude oil refined, averaged 2.9 million barrels per day in the quarter.

Net income attributable to Valero fell to $141 million, or 34 cents per share, in the quarter, from $469 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 23 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Valero is the first major U.S. refiner to post results this quarter.