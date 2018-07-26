Valero Energy reports 54.2 percent rise in quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported a 54.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as cheap domestic crude boosted its refining margins.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $845 million, or $1.96 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $548 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $31.02 billion from $22.25 billion a year earlier.