July 26, 2018 / 12:25 PM / in 2 hours

Valero Energy reports 54.2 percent rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported a 54.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as cheap domestic crude boosted its refining margins.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $845 million, or $1.96 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $548 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $31.02 billion from $22.25 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

