Valero Energy reports a small rise in quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp’s quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday due to lower expenses and as it processed more crude.

The logo for Valero Energy Corporation is shown at a Valero gas station in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The San Antonio, Texas-based company said refinery throughput capacity utilization was 99 percent, with volumes averaging 3.1 million barrels per day in the quarter while administrative expenses fell 7 percent to $209 million.

Refiners have been benefiting from a discount on crude prices in Midland Texas, which reached a near five-week high in August, as production surged in the U.S. and pipelines operated at full capacity due to transportation bottlenecks.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $856 million, or $2.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $841 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.01 per share.

Total revenue rose to $30.85 billion from $23.56 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of $1.95 per share on a revenue of $28.22 billion, according to Refinitiv data.