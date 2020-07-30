Valero Energy posts loss as COVID-19 crisis dents fuel demand

FILE PHOTO: A Valero Energy Corp. gas station is pictured in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp on Thursday reported an adjusted second-quarter loss, compared to a year-ago profit, as stringent COVID-19 lockdown measures dented demand for its products.

Fuel consumption has tumbled, with latest U.S. data showing a 25% drop on auto travel from a year earlier and a 75% decline in passengers at airports.

Valero’s throughput, the amount of crude oil processed by its refineries, dropped 22% to 2.3 million barrels per day, while refining margins slumped 58% to $1.08 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

“While the impact of the pandemic and the ensuing global economic downturn so far this year has been significant, we saw a rapid recovery in demand for refined products as we moved through the quarter,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joe Gorder.

However, lower prices for crude helped cut total costs by about 70%, helping the refiner beat on its profit even as revenue missed estimates.

Excluding items, Valero lost $1.25 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of $1.41 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company reported adjusted net loss attributable of $504 million, or $1.25 per share compared with adjusted net income of $665 million, or $1.60 per share, in the year-ago period.

The company recorded a gain of $1.8 billion in the quarter related to inventory valuation.