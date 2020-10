FILE PHOTO: A Valero Energy Corp. gas station is pictured in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp will pay a $2.85 million civil penalty to settle allegations that the company and its affiliates violated Clear Air Act fuel requirements, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday.

The agency, in a statement, said Valero also agreed to install pollution controls at its Port Arthur, Texas, facility to resolve the allegations of violations at 12 of its facilities.