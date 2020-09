FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vallourec is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French steel pipe maker Vallourec (VLLP.PA) said on Tuesday it aimed to hold broader talks on its financial restructuring with all its banks, shareholders and bondholders.

The company said it sought to achieve a restructuring that would allow it to address upcoming debt maturities and to rebalance its financial structure. Vallourec has previously held talks only with banks and its main shareholders, it added.