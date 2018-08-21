No tsunami risk after 6.7 quake off Vanuatu, officials say

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck just north of Ambrym Island in the Pacific Ocean archipelago of Vanuatu on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake’s epicenter was located just a few miles off the northern tip of sparsely populated Ambrym.

Officials at Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office in Port Vila, roughly 190 km (120 miles) south of the epicenter, had no initial reports of damage.

“We felt small shaking for 15 or 30 seconds but we’re all good here,” spokesman Presley Tari told Reuters by phone.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no tsunami threat from the quake and authorities in Australia and New Zealand also gave the all-clear.