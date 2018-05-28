'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Stalls Overseas With $65 Million Launch

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - The Han Solo origin film began its international run with a dismal $65 million this weekend. Its three-day domestic total of $84 million and four-day estimate of $101 million would bring “Solo’s” worldwide launch to $148 million.

Cast member Chewbacca poses with photographers at the photocall for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“Solo” is currently tracking the lowest opening for a “Star Wars” movie. The most recent “Star Wars” installment, “The Last Jedi,” opened internationally in December 2017 with $230 million and went on to generate $712 million overseas. “Rogue One” — the first standalone “Star Wars” anthology film — debuted in 2016 with an international total of $134 million. It ultimately earned $523 million overseas.

The United Kingdom leads “Solo’s” overseas market with $10.3 million, followed by China with $10.1 million, Australia with $5 million, and Germany with $4.3 million. Other key territories include France ($3.9 million), Russia ($3.6 million), Spain ($2.6 million), Mexico ($2.5 million), and Italy ($2.2 million). “Solo” opens next weekend in Croatia and Trinidad. The only key market it didn’t launch in is Japan, where it bows on June 29.

“Solo” follows Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, who befriends his future co-pilot and Wookiee companion Chewbacca, and meets the gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Ron Howard directed from a screenplay by Jonathan and Lawrence Kasdan. Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Joonas Suotamo, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star.

Meanwhile, “Avengers: Infinity War” earned $32.5 million in 36 territories over the three-day weekend. Combined with its three-day domestic total of $16.5 million, Disney and Marvel’s blockbuster global weekend total nears $49 million. Its four-day holiday weekend estimate looks to hit $20 million. “Infinity War’s” global tally is on track for $1.9 billion in its fifth weekend.