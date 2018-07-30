Australian archbishop accused of abuse cover-up resigns: Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson, the most senior Catholic cleric in the world found guilty of concealing child sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church, has resigned, the Vatican said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Archbishop Philip Wilson leaves Newcastle Local Court, in Newcastle, Australia, July 3, 2018. AAP/Darren Pateman/via REUTERS

Wilson, 67, of Adelaide, was convicted in May of failing to disclose to police abuse by another priest, James Fletcher, after being told about it in 1976 by two victims, one of them an altar boy who told him inside the confessional..

The resignation came two days after the Vatican announced that the pope had stripped Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, of his rank as cardinal and ordered him to live in seclusion. McCarrick has been accused of sexual abuse of minors and adult seminarians decades ago.

The Vatican said Pope Francis had accepted Wilson’s resignation but did not mention the reason.

Wilson had earlier refused to resign, saying he would wait until his appeals process for the conviction was finished.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who this month urged the pope to sack Wilson, said he welcomed the decision to quit, which “belatedly recognizes the many calls, including my own, for him to resign”.

“There is no more important responsibility for community and Church leaders than the protection of children,” he said in a statement.