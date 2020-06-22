Former Pope Benedict back in Vatican after German trip to see sick brother

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome, June 22, 2020. Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany last week to visit his ailing older brother. Sven Hoppe/Pool via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Former Pope Benedict returned to the Vatican on Monday after spending five days in his native Germany to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said.

Benedict, 93, was in Regensburg to see his 96-year-old brother Georg Ratzinger, who is also a priest.

Benedict, himself in fragile health, was accompanied by a doctor and a nurse as well as personal assistants.

It was the first time that Benedict has left Italy since 2013, when he became the first Pope to resign in six centuries.