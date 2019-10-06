Vattenfall wins electric vehicle charging stations order from Norway's Tine

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish power group Vattenfall has won an order from Norway’s biggest dairy group Tine SA to run 200 charging stations for employees’ and customers’ electric vehicles.

The state-owned utility said on Sunday the order, which includes payment services and maintenance, is part of a five-year agreement between the two aimed at reducing Tine’s climate impact. No financial details were disclosed.

Vattenfall, which has launched a push to become a leading player in the relatively new and fast-growing global market for electric vehicle services, said the stations would be installed at Tine’s plants by the end of 2020.

Norway has the most electric cars per capita in the world, by a wide margin. In the first six months of 2019, nearly half of new cars sold in the country were powered by fully electric engines, up from just over a quarter in the same period a year earlier.

“The transition to electric operation is happening really fast in Norway, and the need for charging is expected to increase dramatically,” Susanna Hurtig, Nordic Head of E-mobility at Vattenfall, said in a statement.