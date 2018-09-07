Sweden's Vattenfall targets top spot in German e-mobility sector

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall is making a push into the German market for electric vehicle (EV) services and mulls, teaming up with local carmakers to grab a place among the top 3 players, a board member said.

Tuomo Hatakka, poses for a portrait, in Berlin, Germany August 15, 2017. Picture taken August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Tuomo Hatakka, driver of an all-electric BMW i3 model, said Vattenfall is targeting private customers and corporate fleets in the area of charging solutions, adding that public infrastructure was also a possible revenue source.

The state-owned group has so far installed as much as 10,000 charging points in Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany. Group-wide, it plans to spend 3.1 billion Swedish crowns ($341 million) into new technologies, including e-mobility.

“We are trying to understand the market and are in talks with all the relevant players. It would not be serious if that didn’t include the carmakers,” Hatakka, 61, told Reuters.