MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government will support state development bank VEB by providing capital, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday on a meeting with the bank’s head Igor Shuvalov, the former first deputy prime minister.

VEB recorded a loss of 287.7 billion rubles ($4.69 billion) in 2017 after a loss of 111.9 billion a year earlier.