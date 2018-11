(Reuters) - British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc said on Monday it would stop developing its treatment for severe uncontrolled asthma after the drug-device combination failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

The move will result in a negative impact of 40 million pounds ($51.3 million) on Vectura’s loss before tax in the current financial year.

($1 = 0.7800 pounds)