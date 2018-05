NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Tamil Nadu state has ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources, its chief minister said on Monday, after protests demanding its shutdown killed 13 people last week.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant, a unit of London-based Vedanta Resources, in Tuticorin, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

“We have taken a decision to permanently shut down the plant and today issued government orders to do the same,” Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement.