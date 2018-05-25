FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vedanta to stick to ops in Indian city despite deadly protests: co executive

Krishna N. Das

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - London-listed Vedanta Resources plans to stick to operations in a southern Indian city despite protests demanding the closure of its copper smelter that killed 13 people this week, a company executive told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant, a unit of London-based Vedanta Resources, in Tuticorin, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The company’s position comes a day after the state of Tamil Nadu, where the smelter is located, said it was seeking a permanent closure of the plant on environmental grounds.

“We’re not in that stage to look at setting up a plant elsewhere,” P. Ramnath, chief executive of Vedanta’s India copper business, said in an interview.

“We’re confident that we will be able to overcome these issues. It will certainly require a huge effort but I am sure we can hope to restart as quickly as possible.”

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

