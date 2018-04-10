FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Vedanta's application to renew copper smelter operations in India rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday its application to renew operations at a copper smelting plant in the South Indian town of Thootukudi was rejected.

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The rejection comes amid almost daily protests by the people of Thootukudi against Vedanta’s plans to increase the capacity of the smelter, one of India’s largest, to 800,000 tonnes per year.

Vedanta said the application was rejected for want of more clarifications and that it was evaluating further course of action.

The company said the scheduled maintenance activity, supposed to be for about 15 days from March 27, is now likely to be extended.

The copper smelter in the state of Tamil Nadu, run by Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit, has been a target of protesters, who call it a major source of pollution and a risk to fisheries.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

