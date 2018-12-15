Indian court sets aside state govt order to shut down Vedanta smelter

FILE PHOTO: Police stand guard outside a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan/File Photo

CHENNAI (Reuters) - An Indian environment court set aside on Saturday the Tamil Nadu state government’s order to close Vedanta’s copper smelter plant permanently.

The court directed the Tamil Nadu state pollution regulator to pass a fresh order of renewal of consent for Vedanta’s copper smelter within 3 weeks. It also directed the company to spend 1 billion rupees ($13.91 million) within a period of three years for the welfare of inhabitants in the area.

The order came months after the southern Indian state ordered the smelter shut down over alleged pollution. Demonstrations calling for its closure became violent in May and police fired on protesters, killing 13 people.