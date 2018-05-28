Indian state leader says will take all steps to shut down Vedanta's copper smelter

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Tamil Nadu state deputy head said on Monday his government would take all steps to permanently shut a copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources after deadly protests demanding its closure on environmental grounds.

Residents and environmental activists say emissions from the plant, India’s second biggest, are polluting the air and water, affecting people’s health.

Resident have been demanding the closure of the plant, said O. Panneerselvam, the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in southern India.

“The government will take all steps to permanently shut down the plant,” he told reporters.

Last week, 13 were killed after police opened fire on protesters demanding that the smelter in the port city of Thoothukudi be shut down.