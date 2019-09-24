World News
September 24, 2019 / 7:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Venezuela defends Cuba ties after Trump calls Maduro 'Cuban puppet'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a rally against the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, in Caracas Venezuela, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Tuesday said his country would continue working with Cuba, after U.S. President Donald Trump called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a “Cuban puppet” in his United Nations speech.

Arreaza called Trump a “puppet of imperialism and capitalism” and said other countries in the region that recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido were puppets of the United States.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below