Venezuela defends Cuba ties after Trump calls Maduro 'Cuban puppet'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Tuesday said his country would continue working with Cuba, after U.S. President Donald Trump called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a “Cuban puppet” in his United Nations speech.

Arreaza called Trump a “puppet of imperialism and capitalism” and said other countries in the region that recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido were puppets of the United States.