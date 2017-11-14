FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors ask trade group if Venezuela sovereign debt is in default
November 14, 2017 / 4:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Investors ask trade group if Venezuela sovereign debt is in default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Derivatives industry association ISDA said on Tuesday it has received a question from investors as to whether the Republic of Venezuela is in default due to a late payment of coupons on sovereign bonds.

Separately, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange said it was halting trading of Venezuela’s 2019 and 2024 bonds due to an “event of default.” It added that trading would resume on Nov. 15.

ISDA is already looking into whether Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] has triggered a credit event through a late payment of its 2017N bond.

Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
