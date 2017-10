CARACAS (Reuters) - Holders of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s 2020 bonds will receive by Thursday an amortization payment that was due last week, five market sources told Reuters on Tuesday, citing a message from U.S. trust company DTC.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

DTC declined to comment.