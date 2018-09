CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has sold 9.9 percent of shares in oil joint venture Sinovensa to a Chinese oil company, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday, adding that the OPEC nation expected some $5 billion in joint investment with China to boost its crude output.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

He did not say how much Venezuela received or which company bought the shares in Sinovensa, which is partly owned by China National Petroleum Corporation.