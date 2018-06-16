FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 16, 2018 / 3:17 PM / in an hour

Tear gas explosion at Caracas club kills 17 people - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - At least 17 people suffocated to death at a party at a Caracas club early on Saturday morning, when a person activated a tear gas device inside, Venezuela’s interior minister Nestor Reverol said.

Over 500 people were at the party at the Los Cotorros club in the middle-class Caracas neighborhood of El Paraiso when the device went off during a fight between several young people, Reverol said on state television.

Eight of those who died from suffocation were younger than 18, he said, and five people were injured.

Reverol said authorities had arrested 7 people and the investigation was ongoing.

Reporting by Angus Berwick and Vivian Sequera; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.