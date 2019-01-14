Venezuela goes to WTO to contest Colombia fuel import rules

GENEVA (Reuters) - Venezuela has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Colombia’s restrictions on the distribution of liquid fuels imported from Venezuela, a filing published by the WTO showed on Monday.

Venezuela said Colombia was illegally discriminating against its fuel exports by imposing “a series of distribution and licensing measures, and product surcharges, market access measures and pricing policies” on Venezuelan fuel.

Colombia has 60 days to settle the dispute or Venezuela could ask the WTO to adjudicate, although the ability of the Geneva-based body to keep refereeing such disputes is in doubt due to a U.S. block on judicial appointments.