FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 25, 2018 / 6:45 PM / in 16 minutes

PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 billion for breaking Venezuela contracts: arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An international arbitration court has ordered Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA to pay ConocoPhillips $2.04 billion for early dissolution of two joint ventures for producing oil in the OPEC-member country, the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.

The logo of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA is seen on a tank at Isla refinery in Willemstad on the island of Curacao April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Conoco’s assets in Venezuela were expropriated in 2007 following the nationalization of the country’s oil industry. The firm left the OPEC-member nation after it could not negotiate a deal to convert its projects into joint ventures controlled by PDVSA.

The arbitration decision, released by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), is a first step in a series of legal actions taken by Conoco to receive compensation for its assets in Venezuela. A separate arbitration before a World Bank tribunal is still pending.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.