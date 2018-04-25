PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 billion for breaking Venezuela contracts: arbitration

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An international arbitration court has ordered Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA to pay ConocoPhillips $2.04 billion for early dissolution of two joint ventures for producing oil in the OPEC-member country, the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.

The logo of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA is seen on a tank at Isla refinery in Willemstad on the island of Curacao April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Conoco’s assets in Venezuela were expropriated in 2007 following the nationalization of the country’s oil industry. The firm left the OPEC-member nation after it could not negotiate a deal to convert its projects into joint ventures controlled by PDVSA.

The arbitration decision, released by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), is a first step in a series of legal actions taken by Conoco to receive compensation for its assets in Venezuela. A separate arbitration before a World Bank tribunal is still pending.