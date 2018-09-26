Latam nations, Canada ask ICC to investigate Venezuela government

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A group of Latin American countries and Canada said on Wednesday they had asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Venezuela’s government over allegations of crimes against humanity in its use of force to repress political opponents.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

It is the first time that member nations of the court have referred a fellow member state to prosecutors and it adds pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government, which is mired in an economic and political crisis.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said the presidents of Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had signed a letter and sent it to the court based in The Hague.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FILE PHOTO: Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio talks to Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (not pictured) during their meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Roman Pilipey/Pool

Foreign ministers from the countries said international experts had found evidence the Venezuelan government was responsible for crimes ranging from torture, murder and rape to forced disappearances and violations of due process.

“There is a large and growing body of evidence that the Maduro regime has committed gross human rights violations against its own people,” Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference with her counterparts during the annual United Nations General Assembly.

The letter was addressed to ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who in February began preliminary research into the situation in Venezuela, a member of OPEC. However, she has yet to ask judges for permission to open a formal investigation.

Bensouda said she was looking at allegations Venezuelan state police “used excessive force to disperse and put down demonstrations, and arrested and detained thousands of actual or perceived members of the opposition, a number of whom would have been allegedly subjected to serious abuse and ill-treatment in detention.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Canada’s Trudeau said the complaint by the six countries would send the message that the situation in Venezuela is catastrophic and they needed to help Venezuelans out of the humanitarian crisis.

“The failure of leadership in Venezuela is of concern not just to us, but to leaders in the region, friends to Venezuela and of concern to the world,” Trudeau said.