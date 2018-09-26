FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 26, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Latam nations, Canada ask ICC to investigate Venezuela government

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A group of Latin American countries and Canada asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Venezuela’s government for alleged crimes against humanity over its use of force and violence to repress opposition, Peru’s Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio said on Wednesday.

The complaint against the government of President Nicolas Maduro submitted by Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru is the first time that member nations of the court based in The Hague have referred a fellow member to prosecutors.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Mary Milliken and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.