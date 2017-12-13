Venezuela's PDVSA seeks up to 4.2 mln bbl of U.S., Russian crudes

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA has launched tenders to buy up to 3 million barrels of U.S. light sweet crude and 1.2 million barrels of Russia’s Urals crude for January delivery, according to documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - The corporate logo of the state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

**PDVSA is requesting five 600,000-barrel cargoes of U.S. West Texas Intermediate or DSW crudes. It would also accept the oil coming in two 1-million-barrel cargoes and an additional 600,000-barrel cargo

**In a separate tender, the firm is seeking two 600,000-barrel cargoes of Urals medium crude for January delivery

**All the crude would be processed at PDVSA’s 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery in Curacao, which has been working at reduced rates in the second half of the year due to lack of light oil

**PDVSA proposes to pay for the purchases through offsetting, pre-payment or open account. The last mechanism has been increasingly difficult to get due to U.S. financial sanctions imposed on Venezuela and PDVSA

**The company had not requested crude through a tender on the open market since August, when it canceled an offer to buy two cargoes of DSW

**PDVSA bought two 500,000-barrel cargoes of DSW from BP in the second quarter, but long delays to pay for the purchases forced the vessels to wait for months before discharging. The last cargo on tanker Tulip, which arrived in Curacao in May, set sail to Panama in November without discharging

**If refined by Isla, the imported crude could help ease a lack of fuel oil for exports that is causing a bottleneck of vessels around PDVSA ports waiting to load the product