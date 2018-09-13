FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Venezuela resumes key domestic crude exports to Cuba: documents

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Venezuela resumed supplying a key domestic crude to political ally Cuba this summer as the South American country’s refining output fell further, according to internal documents from state-run oil firm PDVSA seen by Reuters.

The shipments, which began in June and continued through August, totaled 4.19 million barrels of Venezuela’s Mesa 30 crude, a type used to produce fuel at domestic refineries and to blend with heavier oil for export.

Venezuela has supplied Cuba with oil under agreements since 2000.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Toni Reinhold

