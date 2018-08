CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday night the country would establish a single exchange rate that would be pegged to his leftist administration’s Petro cryptocurrency.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a meeting with ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Complex currency controls, first enacted in 2003 in order to prevent capital flight, are identified by economists as being a major cause of Venezuela’s economic meltdown, which has left millions suffering food and medicine shortages.