JPMorgan places Venezuela debt in index watch for EMBIG index series

(Reuters) - Venezuela’s bonds have been placed on JPMorgan’s “index watch” for its “EMBIG” index series until June 28, due to the recent U.S. Treasury Department sanctions and the resulting market disruption, the investment bank said on Thursday.

The bank said the “index watch” includes Venezuelan bonds in the widely followed EMBIG Diversified, EMBIG and EMBI+ indexes, and it will evaluate liquidity and transactional viability, while watching for official communications around secondary market trading in Venezuela debt.

At the end of the watch period, “a more definitive course of action for Venezuela in the index will be determined,” the bank said.