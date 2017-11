Venezuela making interest payments on foreign debt: minister

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has started making interest payments on its foreign debt, Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday, amid delays in transfers of funds for sovereign and state oil company PDVSA bonds.

Ratings agency S&P has put Venezuela in “selective default” for failing to pay $200 million in overdue coupon payments on its 2019 and 2024 bonds, and investors are seeking a default declaration on PDVSA for late debt payments.

Rodriguez did not specify which payments he was referring to.