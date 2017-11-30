FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela creditors meet with Rotshchild, Cleary in London: sources
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
Special Report
Canada
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 4:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Venezuela creditors meet with Rotshchild, Cleary in London: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Rothschild is participating in a Venezuelan creditors’ meeting in London on Thursday to discuss how to handle the cash-strapped country’s request to restructure some $60 billion in outstanding bonds, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

The meeting, organized by UK-based hedge fund MacroSynergy Partners, will aim to discuss a likely path forward on debt issued by the government and state-owned oil company PDVSA, as well as whether to form an informal, ad-hoc bondholder committee, according to an invitation seen by Reuters.

Among those in attendance will be lawyers from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, including Lee Buchheit, a partner who specializes in sovereign debt restructurings.

Rothschild (ROTH.PA), the Paris-based global advisory firm whose specialties include debt restructuring, is also participating, two sources familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

The meeting is one of the most concrete signs yet that holders of Venezuelan bonds are meeting with each other to strategize on how to handle the country’s deeply distressed bonds. The country’s debt has plunged further this month after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that he wants to restructure it.

While he has said Venezuela will keep servicing its obligations for now, bondholders ranging from hedge funds to emerging market funds are starting to lay the foundations for what could be a bitter showdown over the OPEC-member nation’s debt down the road.

Reporting By Sujata Rao and Paul KilbyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.