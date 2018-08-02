FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 2, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Venezuela's Constituent Assembly votes to legalize money exchange operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly on Thursday voted to legalize money exchange operations in an attempt to relax the strict currency controls that have throttled the oil-rich nation’s economy.

The assembly voted to approve a proposal to revoke the law that criminalizes money exchange and to change the law governing the Venezuelan Central Bank to allow the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

The measure’s reach was not immediately clear and previous moves to tweak the economic model have had little impact.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera, Corina Pons, and Andreina Aponte; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.