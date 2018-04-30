Venezuela minimum wage up 155 percent, down 13 percent in dollar terms

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela raised its minimum wage to 1 million bolivars per month on Monday, the third increase this year that puts the figure at just $1.61 at the black market exchange rate.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

President Nicolas Maduro’s announcement of the 155 percent rise - or 13 percent fall, in dollar terms - came three weeks before a presidential election. It accompanies a monthly food ticket now worth just over 1.5 million bolivars.

The once-rich OPEC country is in the midst of an economic crisis in which millions earn just a couple of dollars per month, suffer food and medicine shortages and battle soaring inflation.

Maduro blames an “economic war” waged against his government by Washington and the country’s opposition.