Venezuela to remove five zeroes from ailing currency

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will remove five zeroes from the ailing bolivar currency rather than the three zeroes originally planned, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday, in an effort to keep up with inflation projected to reach 1 million percent this year.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony to mark the birthday of the South American independence leader Simon Bolivar in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela July 24, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Maduro said the overhaul plan would tie the bolivar to the recently launched state-backed cryptocurrency called the petro, without offering details.

“The monetary reconversion will start on Aug. 20,” Maduro said in a televised broadcast, showing new bills that are to be released next month. “Now we are going to anchor (the bolivar) to the petro for a great economic change.”

The International Monetary Fund this week published a forecast showing Venezuela’s inflation would reach seven digits this year, putting it on par with hyperinflationary crises of Zimbabwe in the 2000s and Germany in the 1920s.

The country’s high inflation rate has made it nearly impossible to obtain cash.

Venezuela’s minimum wage is now about the equivalent of $1 per month, which has left citizens across the country unable to eat properly or obtain basic medical care - fueling an exodus of Venezuelans seeking to escape the economic crisis.

Maduro had originally proposed cutting three zeroes of the currency in June but postponed the measure at the request of banking industry leaders who said the measure was not ready.