CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said he will launch an economic recovery program for the South American nation, which is struggling under hyperinflation and chronic shortages of food and medicine.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony to mark the birthday of the South American independence leader Simon Bolivar in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela July 24, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS