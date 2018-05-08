Breakingviews - The Exchange: The fate of Venezuela

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The OPEC member’s mismanaged economy is in freefall and its oil output collapsing. Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Nomura Securities, tells Martin Langfield how President Nicolas Maduro may lose power even if he wins a controversial May 20 election.

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro carrying a placard depicting him and waving a Venezuelan flag attend to a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

