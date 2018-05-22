FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 6:18 PM / in 2 hours

EU says Venezuela vote did not meet standards, considers steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s vote, in which socialist President Nicolas Maduro won re-election, did not meet international standards, the European Union said on Tuesday, saying it would consider its response.

“Presidential and regional polls went ahead without a national agreement on an electoral calendar and without complying with the minimum international standards for a credible process,” the EU said in a statement.

“The EU and its member states will consider the adoption of adequate measures,” the bloc said without giving details but referring to its April decision to impose sanctions on some top Venezuelan officials.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

