May 21, 2018 / 1:59 AM / in 2 minutes

Venezuela's Falcon says won't recognize Sunday's vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon said he would not recognize Sunday’s election because of irregularities including the placing of nearly 13,000 pro-government stands close to polling stations.

Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon departs after speaking about the results of the election at Falcon's press center in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Abstention promoted by the mainstream opposition, which said the vote was rigged in advance in favor of socialist leader Nicolas Maduro, had also harmed his cause, Falcon told reporters after polls had closed and formal results were awaited.

“We don’t recognize this electoral process,” he said.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Girish Gupta; Editing by Peter Cooney

