Opposition challenges Venezuelan socialists' vote win, urges protests

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition coalition refused to recognize the results of Sunday’s gubernatorial elections where the ruling socialists won a surprise majority, raising the specter of more political turmoil in the oil-rich nation.

Gerardo Blyde (C), representative of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), talks to the media during a news conference before the announcement of the results of the nationwide election for new governors, at their headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Democratic Unity’s election campaign chief, Gerardo Blyde, demanded a complete audit of the 23 governor races and called on its candidates to lead “street activities” on Monday in protest over the results.