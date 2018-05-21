Venezuela's Maduro faces fresh sanctions after disputed re-election

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro faced growing international condemnation and possible fresh U.S. sanctions on Monday, after his re-election that critics denounced as a farce cementing autocracy in the crisis-stricken oil producer.

The 55-year-old successor to late leftist leader Hugo Chavez hailed his win as a victory against “imperialism.” But his main challengers alleged irregularities and refused to recognize the result.

Venezuela’s mainstream opposition boycotted Sunday’s vote, given that two of its most popular leaders were barred, authorities had banned the coalition and several of its parties, and the election board is run by Maduro loyalists.

The president took 68 percent of votes - more than three times as many as his main rival Henri Falcon. However, turnout was a low 46 percent, compared with 80 percent at the last presidential election in 2013.

Thousands of red-clad Maduro supporters hugged and danced past midnight outside the presidential palace in Caracas, showered in confetti.

“The revolution is here to stay!” a jubilant Maduro told the crowd. He promised to prioritize economic recovery after five years of crippling recession that has seen many in the OPEC nation of 30 million people struggle with chronic shortages of food, medicines and other basic necessities.

“We mustn’t cave to any empire, or go running to the International Monetary Fund as Argentina did,” said government supporter Ingrid Sequera, 51. She wore a T-shirt with a logo featuring the eyes of Maduro’s mentor, Chavez.

U.S. DENOUNCES ‘SHAM’ VOTE

Washington declared Sunday’s vote a “sham” and is threatening to impose sanctions on Venezuela’s all-important oil sector, which is already reeling from falling output, a brain-drain and creaking infrastructure.

“Sunday’s process was choreographed by a regime too unpopular and afraid of its own people to risk free elections and open competition,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, vowing “swift economic and diplomatic actions.”

However, U.S. President Donald Trump may be wary of worsening the suffering caused by Venezuela’s economic crisis and of antagonizing Americans by pressuring domestic gasoline prices.

Spain led European Union criticism.

“Venezuela’s electoral process has not respected the most basic democratic standards. Spain and its European partners will study appropriate measures,” tweeted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

In a blistering statement, the 14-nation “Lima Group” of countries in the Americas from Canada to Brazil, said it did not recognize the vote and would downgrade diplomatic relations.

The group deplored Venezuela’s “grave humanitarian situation” behind a migrant exodus, and vowed to help crack down on corruption and block loans to the government.

By contrast, regional leftist allies of Venezuela, such as Cuba and Bolivia, sent their congratulations.

Maduro can also count on the support of China and Russia, which have provided billions of dollars in funding in recent years.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China believed Venezuela’s government and people could handle their own affairs and the choice of the people should be respected.

Asked if China had sent congratulations to Maduro, he said China would “handle this in accordance with diplomatic convention,” but did not elaborate.

MORIBUND ECONOMY

The government used ample state resources to get voters out and public workers were pressured to vote.

Falcon called for a new vote, complaining about the government’s placing of nearly 13,000 pro-government stands called “red spots” close to polling stations nationwide.

Mainly poor Venezuelans lined up to scan state-issued “fatherland cards” at the red tents after voting, in hope of receiving a “prize” promised by Maduro.

The opposition coalition, divided for most of the duration of the two-decade ruling ‘Chavismo’ movement, appeared more united after the vote and said its boycott had worked.

“The fraud has been exposed and today the world will reject it,” tweeted opposition leader Julio Borges.

It was not clear what strategy the opposition would now adopt, but major protests seem unlikely given widespread disillusionment and fatigue.

Demonstrators did, however, barricade some streets in the southern city of Puerto Ordaz, drawing teargas from National Guard soldiers, witnesses said. And in Caracas, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado unveiled a Venezuelan flag in a small street protest where demonstrators sang the national anthem.

Maduro, a former bus driver whose second term in office starts in January, faces a colossal task turning around Venezuela’s moribund economy but has offered no specifics on changes to two decades of state-led policies.

The bolivar currency is down 99 percent over the past year and inflation is at an annual 14,000 percent, according to the opposition-led National Assembly.

Venezuela’s multiple creditors are considering accelerating claims on unpaid foreign debt, while oil major ConocoPhillips (COP.N) has been taking aggressive action in recent weeks against state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], as part of its claim for compensation over a 2007 nationalization of its assets in Venezuela.

Trading of Venezuelan government and PDVSA debt was mixed but volumes remained thin in New York on Monday, with election results considered a formality and offering little to change investor viewpoints.

The benchmark government bond due 2027 VENGLB27=RR was bid up 0.25 points to 29 cents on the dollar while the benchmark PDVSA 2022 recovered about half of its early losses to trade down 0.65 points in price to 26.851 cents on the dollar VE059352415=, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“I would have been surprised if we had seen some move in the market because that would imply that some bondholders were holding out for a positive election result, which was a very remote possibility,” said Gregan Anderson, macroeconomic strategist at Bulltick LLC in Miami.

