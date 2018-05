CARACAS (Reuters) - Participation in Venezuela’s controversial presidential election on Sunday was at 32.3 percent by 6 p.m. as most polling stations began closing, according to an election board source.

Electoral workers process ballots at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Turnout at Venezuela’s last presidential election in 2015 was 80 percent, but the mainstream opposition called for a boycott of Sunday’s vote, alleging it was rigged in favor of socialist leader Nicolas Maduro’s re-election.