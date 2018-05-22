FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. rejects claim by Venezuela's Maduro that U.S. envoys engaged in conspiracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it rejected accusations by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that two top U.S. diplomats were engaged in what Maduro called a “military conspiracy” or had been meddling in the country’s economic and political issues.

Maduro earlier on Tuesday ordered the expulsion of U.S. charge d’affaires Todd Robinson and another senior diplomat, Brian Naranjo, ordering them to leave Venezuela within 48 hours. The United States refused to recognize Maduro’s re-election on Sunday and imposed new sanctions over the controversial vote.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by David Alexander, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
